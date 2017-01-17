Panthers WRs coach Ricky Proehl resigns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl has resigned from the Carolina Panthers so he can spend more time watching his sons play college football.

Proehl's son Austin is a wide receiver at North Carolina. His other son Blake recently committed to play football at East Carolina.

Proehl joined the Panthers as an offensive assistant in 2011 and was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2013. He was critical in the development of Kelvin Benjamin, a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie in 2013 and helped re-ignite Ted Ginn Jr's career in Carolina.

The 48-year-old Proehl played 17 seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls. Proehl was well respected in the locker room because of his long playing career and the no-nonsense attitude he brought as a coach.

