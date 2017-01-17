Pelletier, Kunyk have two goals each as Utica Comets down St. John's IceCaps 5-2

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Pascal Pelletier and Cody Kunyk had two goals apiece as the Utica Comets downed the St. John's IceCaps 5-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.

Evan McEneny also scored as Utica (16-16-6), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, won its fourth game in a row. Richard Bachman made 26 saves for the win.

Charles Hudon and Chris Terry replied for St. John's (19-15-5), the minor league team for the Montreal Canadiens. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 shots.