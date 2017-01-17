Toronto FC adds four players via SuperDraft, Canadian Nanco goes to Philadelphia

Toronto FC was busy in the final two rounds of Major League Soccer's SuperDraft.

The club added four players, two in each round, as MLS teams concluded the draft by conference call on Tuesday.

Toronto selected Duke goalkeeper Robert Moewes with the eighth pick of the third round. Toronto received the pick from Orlando in a 2015 trade that sent goaltender Joe Bendik to Florida.

Moewes, from Germany, made 17 starts with Duke last season, picking up seven wins and winning the team's MVP award.

TFC added Syracuse defender/midfielder Oyvind Alseth with the 21st pick of the third round. The six-foot Norwegian captained the Orange in his senior year, starting all 20 matches and recording four assists.

Toronto picked up Michigan defender Lars Eckenrode with the 17th pick of the fourth round. That selection was acquired via a 2014 trade with the New York Red Bulls.

Eckenrode made 67 appearances for the Wolverines over his four years at the school.

The Reds finished by selecting Virginia Tech defender Juan Pablo Saavedra with the second-last pick of the draft. He started 22 games last season, recording four assists and leading Virginia Tech in minutes played.

The Vancouver Whitecaps drafted in the seventh spot and made use of both of their selections, acquiring Temple forward Jorge Gomez Sanchez and South Florida forward Nazeem Bartman in the third and fourth round respectively.

Sanchez, a 21-year native, of Spain started all 36 of his appearances for the Owls over the last two years, scoring 27 goals. Bartman, 23, had 14 goals and nine assists in 37 appearances over two years with the Bulls.

The Montreal Impact, drafting 19th, passed in both rounds.

The Philadelphia Union picked up Canadian Chris Nanco with the 11th pick of the third round.

The elusive five-foot-six, 145-pound forward from Brampton, Ont., had seven goals, including five game-winners, with Syracuse last season.