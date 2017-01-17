Wall, Beal and defence keying Wizards' 12-game home streak

WASHINGTON — The same fans who John Wall once joked get more excited for a free chicken sandwich when an opponent misses two free throws than a victory are now being treated to something even better: A winning streak.

Wall and the Washington Wizards have won 12 in a row at home heading into the midpoint of the NBA season and haven't lost at Verizon Center since Dec. 6. Better starts and improved defence and bench play have sparked this run, pushed Washington to fifth place in the Eastern Conference and made home feel pretty sweet.

"We like playing on our home floor, there's no question we have a comfort level," coach Scott Brooks said. "The baskets, everything seems to be good for us. I think our guys are comfortable, they like playing here. We want to make this a special place. Crowd's been great. We just got to continue to give them something that they can be proud of."

Brooks tells his players that Wizards fans don't expect perfection but want 48 minutes of great effort. After a disappointing .500 season last year depressed turnout, this retooled team plays a more exciting, up-and-down brand of basketball that's worth watching.

The Wizards have eclipsed 100 points in 17 of their past 20 games with Wall on pace to set a career high in points and steals. Backcourt mate Bradley Beal is also on the way to a career-high scoring season, but he points to the other end of the floor as the reason for Washington's success and home winning streak.

"In terms of us, it's just been our defence and just us getting after it and playing with energy," Beal said. "It makes everything easier on offence when we get out and run. That way we don't necessarily have to call plays all the time, we just get out and flow, and it works. In order to do so, we have to play defence and defend, and we can't do that if we're always taking the ball out."

Brooks wanted the Wizards to become a defensive-minded team that could score instead of an offensive team that defended when it felt like it. Second-year guard Kelly Oubre showed that progress with on-ball defence by locking down the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard on Monday and said that aspect of the game is better now with more familiarity of scouting reports.

Beyond starters Wall, Beal, Otto Porter, Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat, the second unit led by Oubre, rookie Tomas Satoransky, Trey Burke and Jason Smith is coming along.

"Guys know their roles now," Oubre said. "We're a solid defensive team. We're getting better. ... We have a good home-court advantage coming on now. We got 12 in a row? We've got to keep that rolling, man. These fans want to see wins. We're here to give it to them."

Wall took some heat last year for suggesting that the free fast-food chicken sandwich fans get if an opponent misses both free throws in the fourth quarter generates the most excitement. It's oftentimes the loudest cheer of the night, but not lately thanks to the Wizards winning.

He definitely notices a difference.

"We start to win, we go to the starting lineup, the gym is kind of packed more than empty and not getting packed later on," Wall said. "There is a lot of excitement, and it's great to know that when they call our names they are cheering for us. It's something we can use as an advantage."

After the finale of this home stand Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Wizards play five of their next six games on the road. Their challenge now is to adapt the home winning recipe to winning in less-friendly confines.