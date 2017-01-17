Warburton steps down as captain of Wales for 6 Nations

Warburton stepped down to get his form in order after a run of injuries. Wales' regular captain since 2011 missed two of the four November internationals and returned to play under Gethin Jenkins.

"Sam has led Wales more times than any other captain and had great success in the role, however we want him to concentrate on his game and to be the best player he can be," Wales coach Rob Howley said Tuesday. "We had conversations during and since the autumn with Sam ... and we want Sam to be playing his very best rugby and he agrees this is the best way forward."