Wheat Kings' Patrick, Mooseheads Hischier named captains for prospects game

TORONTO — Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier will serve as captains at the 22nd annual Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 30 at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City.

Patrick, of the Western hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings, is expected to go first overall in the NHL draft in June while Hischier, of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Halifax Mooseheads, is ranked third by the ISS scouting service.

Patrick will captain Team Cherry and will have Maxime Comtois of the QMJHL's Victoriaville Tigres and Owen Tippett of the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads as alternate captains. Hischier will lead Team Orr with Nicolas Hague of the Steelheads and Michael Rasmussen of the WHL's Tri-City Americans as alternates.

"To be named as a team captain is an honour," Patrick said in a statement. "I'm just looking forward to getting to Quebec City and playing with some great players."

The six-foot-three Winnipeg native had four points in his return to the ice Friday after missing 35 games with an upper body injury, which prevented him from playing for Canada at the world junior championship. He was the WHL's playoff MVP last season after helping the Wheat Kings to the league title.

Hischier leads QMJHL rookies with 30 goals and 30 assists in 36 games.

"It's a good experience and a chance to meet new friends, so it should be fun," the Naters, Switzerland native said.

There have been 18 Wheat Kings and 18 Mooseheads play in the top prospects game since it debuted in 1996. Patrick is the first Wheat King to serve as captain while Hischier is the second Moosehead after Nathan MacKinnon in 2013.