Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign receiver Kenny Stafford to two-year contract

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed free-agent receiver Kenny Stafford to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Columbus native was released by the Montreal Alouettes late last season after recording 16 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns over nine games. Stafford's best CFL season came with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2015 when he had 47 catches for 732 yards and nine touchdowns over 18 games.

"Kenny is an experienced receiver in our league, with great athletic ability and big play capability," Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a release. "He's got the range to go up and get the football and he's a competitor.

"We're very confident he will fit comfortably into our locker-room, and are excited about what he will bring to our offence."

Stafford also had four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in the 2015 post-season to help the Eskimos win the Grey Cup.

Over 41 career regular season games, he has 89 receptions for 1,214 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"I'm really excited to start a new chapter of my career with an organization who wants me and a fanbase who is so passionate about its team," Stafford said. "Every time I have played in Winnipeg, I've thought about how great the atmosphere is, and to be on the good side of it will be a great thing.

"This is a team on the rise with great leadership, and I'm looking forward to getting started."