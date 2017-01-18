Alouettes sign centre/guard Brodeur-Jourdain to two-year contract

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed centre/guard Luc Brodeur-Jourdain to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

The Montreal native is entering his ninth CFL season, all with the Alouettes. The two-time Grey Cup champion was a CFL all-star in 2012. He was the Alouettes nominee for the league's outstanding Canadian award in 2015.

Brodeur-Jourdain, 33, dressed for 12 games last season coming off a knee injury in 2015. He has played in 136 CFL games in his career.