Alouettes sign centre/guard Brodeur-Jourdain to two-year contract
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed centre/guard Luc Brodeur-Jourdain to a two-year contract on Wednesday.
The Montreal native is entering his ninth CFL season, all with the Alouettes. The two-time Grey Cup champion was a CFL all-star in 2012. He was the Alouettes nominee for the league's outstanding Canadian award in 2015.
Brodeur-Jourdain, 33, dressed for 12 games last season coming off a knee injury in 2015. He has played in 136 CFL games in his career.
"Luc's signing immediately stabilizes our offensive line for this upcoming season," general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "Luc takes the success of this team to heart and we have the sentiment that we are a better team by retaining his services."