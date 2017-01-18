Aubameyang scores again, Gabon held again at African Cup

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Host Gabon was frustrated again at the African Cup of Nations, needing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second goal in two games to scrape a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Aubameyang won and converted a penalty in the 38th minute after Burkina Faso led with substitute Prejuce Nakoulma's breakaway goal in the 23rd.

Gabon's African Cup hopes are unraveling after starting with two disappointing 1-1 draws at Stade de l'Amitie. Cameroon is Gabon's final group opponent.

Nakoulma raced after a ball that was booted away by Burkina Faso's defence , then outmuscled Johann Obiang and squeezed a shot into the far left corner of Gabon's goal.