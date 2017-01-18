B.C. Lions sign international offensive tackles isles, Bellars

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed international offensive tackles Nate Isles and Adrian Bellard.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound Isles attended training camp with the Montreal Alouettes in 2016.

He began his pro career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 before making stops in Arizona and the Arena Football League's Orlando Predators. The North Carolina A&T grad was a three-year starter for the Aggies playing both guard and tackle.