Borna Rendulic lifts Utica Comets over St. John's IceCaps 3-1

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Borna Rendulic had the eventual winner as the Utica Comets streaked by the St. John's IceCaps 3-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Wacey Hamilton also scored in the second period for Utica (17-16-6), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks. Cody Kunyk added some insurance with a power-play goal in the third period. Richard Bachman made 32 saves for the win.

The Comets have now won five straight.

Michael McCarron had a goal early in the second period to give St. John's (19-16-5) a short-lived 1-0 lead. Yann Danis stopped 22 shots for the IceCaps, the minor league club of the Montreal Canadiens.