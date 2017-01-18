Edgar Martinez makes jump, still short in Hall of Fame vote
SEATTLE — Edgar Martinez continued his steady climb toward becoming the first player who was primarily a designated hitter to be elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.
The former Seattle star and current Mariners hitting coach drew 58.6
Martinez was on 259 of the 442 ballots, good for sixth most among the candidates. It was his eighth try, and players get 10 chances.
Martinez's jump of 15.2
But the drop Martinez had from the public ballots revealed prior to the announcement to the final total was a bit surprising. In ballots tracked online prior to the formal announcement, Martinez was at 65.6
After dropping to 25.2
Martinez hit .312 with 309 career home runs and 1,219 career RBIs. He added a .418 on-base percentage and .515 slugging percentage to his other batting numbers and twice led the American League in batting average and doubles.
Martinez said he believes views of the voters are changing on the value of the designated hitter, leading to his rise and setting the stage of an intriguing final two years on the ballot.
"I think the argument about DH, people are more comfortable about it. I think that there's been more discussion about my situation and it's almost been like a debate about it," Martinez said. "People are taking a different look about the DH and they're looking more about sabermetric numbers and taking into consideration all those numbers and it seems to be helping."