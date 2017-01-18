Henrik Sedin scores winner for 999th career point as Canucks down Predators 1-0

VANCOUVER — Henrik Sedin scored the winner in the third period for the 999th point of his NHL career and Ryan Miller made 30 saves as the Vancouver Canucks shut out the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Tuesday night.

With the teams playing a tight, close-checking game, Sedin fired a Luca Sbisa rebound off the end boards off Predators goalie Pekka Rinne and in with 7:32 left in regulation for his 10th goal of the season and first in nine games.

The shutout was the second of the campaign for Miller and the 38th of his career as Vancouver (21-19-6) snapped a four-game losing streak that included three straight defeats where the Canucks earned a point (0-1-3).

The victory was also the 353rd of Miller's career, moving him into a tie with Evgeni Nabokov for 20th all-time.

Rinne stopped 25 shots for Nashville (20-17-7), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

With the teams scoreless through 20 minutes, Alexander Edler forced a nice blocker save out of Rinne midway through the second before Miller stopped James Neal at the other end.

Daniel Sedin fired wide on a 2-on-1 after taking a feed from Henrik Sedin with six minutes left in the second, and Rinne stopped Loui Eriksson moments later right in front off another feed from Henrik.

Vancouver broke in on a 4-on-2 rush late in the period, but Alexandre Burrows's shot hit linemate Bo Hovat in front, and Troy Stecher fired wide on the follow up from the slot.

Minus both Roman Josi and P.K. Subban because of upper-body injuries, the Predators were dealt another blow on defence when Petter Granberg was also placed on injured reserve. The club claimed Brad Hunt on waivers from St. Louis, but he didn't suit up Tuesday, meaning that Alexandre Carrier made his NHL debut.

Nashville looked to have taken the lead with 4:50 left in the first when Miller was pressured by two Predators behind the Vancouver net. Derek Grant eventually pushed the puck over the line after a prolonged scramble in crease that the referee emphatically signalled as a goal, but after a lengthy video review it was ruled the official meant to blow his whistle before the puck crossed, denying Grant his first in the NHL.

Eriksson rang a shot off the crossbar for Vancouver inside the game's first two minutes after a Nashville flurry 30 seconds in, while Miller made a nice pad stop on Calle Jarnkrok midway through the period before the disallowed goal sent the teams to the locker-room scoreless.

Notes: Subban practised Monday and took Tuesday's morning skate, but missed his 15th straight game. ... Canucks defenceman Ben Hutton will be out up to six weeks with a broken hand suffered Jan. 6 against Calgary.

