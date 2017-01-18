Heyhoe-Flint, 1st global star of women's cricket, dies at 77

LONDON — Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, who became a figurehead for women's cricket after captaining England to World Cup glory, has died. She was 77.

Heyhoe-Flint's death was announced Wednesday by the Marylebone Cricket Club.

During an international career lasting almost 20 years, Heyhoe-Flint represented England 45 times in tests and one-day internationals. She won the 1973 World Cup

MCC President Matthew Fleming says Heyhoe-Flint was "the first global superstar in the women's game and her overall contribution to MCC, cricket and sport in general was immense."