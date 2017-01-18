OHL Roundup: Smereck, Caamano help Firebirds down Greyhounds 5-4 in shootout

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Jalen Smereck and Nicholas Caamano both scored in shootout as the Flint Firebirds rallied past the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-4 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Caamano's goal at the 15:18 mark of the third forced overtime for the Firebirds (21-18-4), who also got goals from Ryan Moore and Jake Durham in the period to help Flint overcome a 4-1 deficit. Kole Sherwood opened scoring in the first.

Connor Hicks made 25 saves and turned away 4-of-5 skaters in the shootout for the win.

David Miller had a pair of goals for Sault Ste. Marie (31-10-3), while Colton White and Blake Speers chipped in as well. Joseph Raaymakers stopped 39 shots in net.

The Firebirds did not score on their four power plays and the Greyhounds were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

STING 3 KNIGHTS 2 (SO)

LONDON, Ont. — Drake Rymsha was the only scorer in the shootout as Sarnia edged the Knights.

Troy Lajeunesse and Franco Sproviero scored in regulation time for the Sting (21-17-6).

Max Jones and Janne Kuokkanen supplied the offence for London (28-7-7).