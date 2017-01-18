Jackson helps Pistons cruise past Hawks 118-95

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to lead the balanced Detroit Pistons to a 118-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Each of Detroit's starters scored in double figures, and the Pistons shot 49.5 per cent from the field. Tobias Harris had 19 points, Reggie Bullock finished with 15 and Andre Drummond added 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Detroit raced out to a 42-18 first-quarter lead and never trailed.

Paul Millsap had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks, who had won nine of 10. Dennis Schroder added 13 points and six assists.

The Pistons scored the first seven points of the game on their way to a big first quarter. Detroit went 16 for 26 from the field, including a 6-for-7 start from 3-point range, in the opening period.

Detroit continued to dominate in the second quarter, building a 54-24 advantage on Marcus Morris' free throw with 7:35 left. Atlanta cut the deficit to 20 later in the period, but trailed 69-45 at halftime.

Morris finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

TIP-INS

Hawks: F/C Tiago Splitter (right calf strain) and F/C Mike Muscala (left ankle sprain) did not play. ... Wednesday's margin of defeat was the Hawks' largest since a 128-84 loss at Toronto on Dec. 3. ... G Tim Hardaway Jr. played college basketball at Michigan and his dad, Tim Hardaway, is a Pistons assistant. Hardaway Jr. finished with 10 points.

Pistons: F Jon Leuer (right knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left rotator cuff strain) did not play. ... Detroit's 42 points in the first quarter was its highest total for any quarter this season. ... The Pistons returned to the Palace after they went 2-3 on a five-game West Coast trip.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Chicago on Friday.