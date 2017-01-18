Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy signs new multiyear deal

Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy has agreed to a new multiyear contract.

Cable network NESN announced the deal on Wednesday. It says the 64-year-old Remy will remain its primary colour analyst and work 115 Red Sox games each season.

The length and other terms of the contract were not released.

Remy, a former Boston second baseman, has worked more than 3,900 Red Sox games during his broadcast career.