Secondary scoring comes through, Price woes continue, as Pens top Canadiens 4-1

MONTREAL — Eric Fehr and Jake Guentzel scored in the second period as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Defencemen Ian Cole and Olli Maatta also scored for Pittsburgh (28-11-5), which won a second game in a row after a three-game losing run.

Sven Andrighetto scored for Montreal (27-13-6), which lost a second in a row and which has only two wins in its last six games. The Canadiens attack remained in a rut coming off a 1-0 loss Monday in Detroit.

Penguins goalie Matt Martin was back on form after Monday's wild 8-7 win over Washington but Carey Price's woes dragged on as Pittsburgh outshot Montreal 26-20. Price allowed three or more goals for the eighth time in 10 games.

A tight checking first period saw Pittsburgh strike first as Cole took a feed from Evgeni Malkin on a counterattack and scored on a high shot inside the near post with Patric Horqvist screening Carey Price. Malkin picked up his seventh point in five games.

Fehr, who got into the lineup with Matt Cullen out three to four weeks with a foot injury, was left alone in front to take a pass from Chris Kunitz and score 5:19 into the second and Guentzel made it 3-0 at 17:38 when he tipped a point shot from Cameron Gaunce, who was making his Penguins debut.

Andrighetto got one back at 18:11 when he banked one in off Murray from the side of the net.

Concor Sheary got away with tripping defenceman Jeff Petry behind the Montreal net and feed the puck to Maatta at the point for a low shot that went through Price's pads 15:36 into the third frame.