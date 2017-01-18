The Latest: 2016 semifinalist Konta through to 3rd round

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Latest from the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Johanna Konta is through to the third round of the Australian Open after a 6-4, 6-2 win over Naomi Osaka to open play at Rod Laver Arena.

Konta, who advanced to the semifinals on debut here last year before losing to eventual champion Angelique Kerber, will next play either 17th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki or Donna Vekic.

Konta clinched the match on her third match point during an extended rally between the players that ended with Konta hitting the ball deep to the open court.

The 25-year-old Konta was named the WTA Tour's most improved player of 2016 after moving to 10th from 48th in the rankings last year.

___

12:10 p.m.

The opening match on Margaret Court Arena could possibly be the fastest — and most lopsided — all day: U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova's 6-0, 6-2 win over Anna Blinkova in 59 minutes.

Pliskova, who lost to Angelique Kerber in the U.S. Open final last September, overwhelmed the 18-year-old Blinkova, a Russian qualifier ranked 189th who had beaten veteran Monica Niculescu in the first round.

When Blinkova won her first game —after Pliskova had won 10 in a row — she smiled and raised her left arm to acknowledge the cheers from the crowd.

The fifth-seeded Pliskova advanced to the third round for the third consecutive year.

___

10:55 a.m.

Johanna Konta, who made a spirited run to the semifinals at last year's Australian Open, will attempt to advance to the third round when she kicks off Day 4 action at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

Konta plays Naomi Osaka of Japan in what should be perfect weather conditions at Melbourne Park — sunny skies, a light breeze and a late morning temperature of 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit).

Six-time champions Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams had matches later in the day on Rod Laver. Djokovic was playing Denis Istomin in the last afternoon match and Williams was against Lucie Safarova to open the evening program.