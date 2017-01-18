Ticats sign Canadian offensive players Williams, Uren and Faubert-Lussier

Uren, form London, Ont., was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the eighth round, 67th overall, in the 2016 CFL draft and played in one game last season.

Montreal native Faubert-Lussier was selected by Hamilton in the fifth round, 39th overall, in the 2016 draft. He spent the first-three months of the 2016 season with the Tiger-Cats before being released on August 17 to return to Laval University, where he helped the Rouge et Or to a Vanier Cup title.