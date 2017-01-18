Ticats sign Canadian offensive players Williams, Uren and Faubert-Lussier
A
A
Share via Email
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed including offensive lineman Everton Williams, wide receiver Matt Uren and wide receiver/fullback Felix Faubert-Lussier.
Williams, a six-foot-five, 297-pound Toronto native, spent the last two seasons on Hamilton's practice roster.
Uren, form London, Ont., was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the eighth round, 67th overall, in the 2016 CFL draft and played in one game last season.
Montreal native Faubert-Lussier was selected by Hamilton in the fifth round, 39th overall, in the 2016 draft. He spent the first-three months of the 2016 season with the Tiger-Cats before being released on August 17 to return to Laval University, where he helped the Rouge et Or to a Vanier Cup title.