Tokyo 2020 to study golf club's membership policies

Tokyo 2020 organizers say they will review membership practices at the golf course selected for the Olympic Games following criticism that it does not allow women as full members.

Founded in 1929, the Kasumigaseki Country Club is one of the oldest private clubs in Japan but does not allow women to become full members or to play on Sundays.

"The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee will continue studying the club owner's policy on the membership eligibility and responses to the public discussion," organizers said in a statement.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has urged the club to admit women as full members.

"I feel very uncomfortable about women not being able to become a regular member in this era," Koike said at a press conference.

Kasumigaseki has hosted more top level tournaments than any other golf course in Japan.