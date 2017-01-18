UFC card in Halifax will have new main event after Struve suffers injury

TORONTO — The UFC is working on a new main event for next month's Halifax card after Stefan (Skyscraper) Struve was forced to pull out of his scheduled fight with Junior Dos Santos due to a shoulder injury.

It was slated to be the feature bout on the Feb. 19 Fight Night card at Scotiabank Centre.

Struve recently had to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, a UFC spokesperson said in an email. Organizers are working on finalizing a replacement fight and an update is expected soon.

The seven-foot Struve (32-8) is currently ranked 10th among heavyweight contenders.