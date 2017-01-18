US skier Nyman fastest in 1st downhill training on Streif

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Steven Nyman posted the fastest time in training Wednesday for the classic Hahnenkamm downhill.

In perfect weather conditions, the American timed 1 minute, 57.25 seconds on the 3. 3-kilometre Streif course to lead Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.37, and Johan Clarey of France by 0.95.

Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was 1.01 behind, and World Cup downhill champion Peter Fill of Italy trailed Nyman by 1.55.

Fill won last year, when the race was held on a shortened course and had to be called off after 30 starters because of poor visibility.

A second training session is scheduled for Thursday.