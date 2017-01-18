WHL Roundup: Griffen Outhouse perfect in Royals 3-0 shutout of Giants

LANGLEY, B.C. — Griffen Outhouse stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Victoria Royals shut out the Vancouver Giants 3-0 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Ryan Gagnon's first of the season was the winner for Victoria (24-18-4). Tyler Soy and Matthew Phillips also scored.

Ryan Kubic made 39 saves for Vancouver (16-26-3).

The Royals were 1 for 3 on the power play and the Giants could not score on their two man advantages.

---

BLAZERS 4 WARRIORS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Joe Gatenby and Deven Sideroff assisted on each other's power-play goals as the Blazers downed Moose Jaw.

Garrett Pilon and Rudolfs Balcers also scored as Kamloops (27-16-3) built a 4-0 lead.

Thomas Foster was the lone scorer for the Warriors (26-12-7).

---

COUGARS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Brad Morrison had the winner 11:45 into the third period as the Cougars reeled off three unanswered goals to rally past Portland.

Radovan Bondra and Kody McDonald also scored in the third for Prince George (32-12-2). Jansen Harkins chipped in.

Ryan Hughes, Skyler McKenzie and Alex Overhardt supplied the offence for the Winterhawks (22-20-1).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 SILVERTIPS 1

KENT, Wash. — Keegan Kolesar had the eventual winner near the midway point of the second period as Seattle downed Everett.

Mathew Barzal and Alexander True rounded out the attack for the Thunderbirds (24-14-3).

Matt Fonteyne replied for the Silvertips (28-6-8).