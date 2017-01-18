Winnipeg Blue Bombers lock up quarterback Matt Nichols through 2019

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed starting quarterback Matt Nichols to a deal that will keep him with the club through the 2019 season.

The seven-year CFL veteran took the starting reins in Week 6 of the 2016 season, guiding the team to seven straight wins.

The 29-year-old finished the season with career highs in touchdowns (18), yards (3,666) and completions (327).

He threw just nine interceptions en route to being named the team's MVP.

The Eastern Washington product was acquired by Winnipeg in a trade in 2015.