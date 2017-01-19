Algeria self-destructs at African Cup to lose to Tunisia 2-1
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Title contender Algeria self-destructed at the African Cup of Nations, giving away an own goal and paying for some even worse defending in losing to North African rival Tunisia 2-1 on Thursday.
Ramy Bensebaini gave away the own goal by deflecting Youssef Msakni's cross into his own net in the 49th minute in Franceville.
Faouzi Ghoulam helped Tunisia double its lead with his woeful defending as he tried to head the ball back to his goalkeeper from way out. Ghoulam then fouled Wahbi Khazri, who swooped on the ball, to give away a penalty. Naim Sliti made it 2-0 from the spot in the 66th.
It left Algeria, who got one back in injury time from Sofiane Hanni, sinking in Group B with just one point from two games.
Most Popular
-
Cineplex to open movie theatre at IWK Health Centre in Halifax
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Bedford mall employee 'freaked out' by disturbing masturbation phone call
-
Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour