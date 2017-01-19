AP source: Marlins acquire Straily for minor leaguers

MIAMI — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Miami Marlins have acquired right-hander Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds for three minor leaguers.

The person confirmed the trade to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because it had not yet been announced.

The Reds obtained right-handers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice, two of the Marlins' top prospects, and a third minor leaguer.

Straily had the best year of his career in 2016, when he went 14-8 for the last-place Reds with a 3.76 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 34 games.