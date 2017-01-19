Bills agree to hire Rick Dennison as offensive co-ordinator
A
A
Share via Email
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Newly hired Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is turning his
The Bills on Thursday announced an agreement to hire Dennison as their offensive
Dennison has been a coach on Denver's three Super Bowl-winning teams, including as a special teams assistant in 1997 and '98
He also has ties to Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, whose future in Buffalo is uncertain. Dennison was the Ravens' quarterbacks coach in 2014 during Taylor's final season in Baltimore before he signed with the Bills in free agency.
The Bills have until mid-March to determine whether to activate the first year of the five-year contract extension Taylor signed in August.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Vancouver's palm trees thrive in chilly weather – here's why
-
Floating boardwalk coming to Halifax waterfront with Queen's Marque construction
-
Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour
-
Arlene Dickinson slams Kevin O’Leary for ‘total lack of empathy’