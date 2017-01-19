Browns nearing contract with linebacker Jamie Collins
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are close to a contract agreement with linebacker Jamie Collins.
The sides have been in talks for several days and were nearing a deal on Thursday night.
The Browns acquired Collins in a mid-season trade with the New England Patriots, giving up a third-round pick for the former Pro Bowler.
CBSSports.com first reported the Browns and Collins were making progress on a contract extension
Collins is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but the Browns want to sign the 27-year-old to a multi-year deal. He made an impact on Cleveland's young
