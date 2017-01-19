Bundesliga will be ready to use video review next season

FRANKFURT — The Bundesliga says it will be ready to use video review next season.

FIFA's rules making panel, known as IFAB, is working with leagues to introduce Video Assistant Referees (VARs) ahead of likely approval for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

FIFA wants video review only for potential "clear errors" in four situations: Goals being scored, penalties being awarded, players being sent off, and cases of mistaken identity.

IFAB should decide early next year on using VARs at the World Cup.

Germany's top league kicks off next season in August.

A Bundesliga statement says it opted for a system "where all VARs will be assembled at a single location on the day of play," as the NBA and MLB use.