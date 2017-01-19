Canada Sevens rugby event posts record ticket sales, with more likely to come

VANCOUVER — The HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament is headed for another record, with 66,000 tickets sold already.

That surpasses the 60,418 tickets sold over the two-day event last year, when Vancouver debuted on the men's world sevens circuit.

Organizers put on sale 28,000 lower bowl and 5,000 upper bowl seats per day. The tournament organizing committee is now in talks with B.C. Place Stadium about opening up extra upper bowl seating with an announcement expected early next week.

"The market has told us loud and clear that there is a huge appetite for rugby sevens in Vancouver, and we will be responding to make sure we meet that demand while continuously focusing on the quality of spectator atmosphere that was a hallmark of the 2016 event," tournament CEO Bill Cooper said in a statement.