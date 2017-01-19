Denis Gurianov scores winner as AHL Stars topple Moose 4-3

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Denis Gurianov's goal 12:57 into the third period stood as the winner as the Texas Stars edged the Manitoba Moose 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Gemel Smith, on a power play, Julius Honka and Jason Dickinson also scored for Texas (19-15-3) while Gurianov added an assist for a two-point outing.

Quinton Howden opened the scoring for the Moose (15-18-5) with a short-handed goal 9:27 into the first period. Brendan Lemieux scored on a power play in the second and Kyle Connor had an even-strength goal late in the third.