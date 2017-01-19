Diamondbacks sign OF Blanco to minor league deal
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed ex-San Francisco Giant Gregor Blanco to a minor league contract.
The 33-year-old outfielder hit .224 with one home run and 18 RBIs, 10 doubles and four triples in 104 games with the Giants last season.
That was down significantly from his 2015 statistics, when he hit .291.with five homers in 115 games.
Blanco began his major league career with Atlanta in 2008. He was traded to Kansas City during the 2010 season. Blanco spent the last five years with San Francisco.
In eight major league seasons, Blanco hit .258.
Most Popular
-
Arlene Dickinson slams Kevin O’Leary for ‘total lack of empathy’
-
Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case