Durant dazzles against former Oklahoma City team once more

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant dazzled against his old team once again with a season-best 40 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City 121-100 on Wednesday night despite Russell Westbrook's 21st triple-double for the Thunder.

Westbrook had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in an improved showing from his 20-point outing on 4-for-15 shooting when OKC first faced Durant in the other jersey here 2 1/2 months ago and watched him dismantle the Thunder from every which way. Afterward, Westbrook promised payback to Zaza Pachulia for a hard foul late in the first half.

In his two games against OKC, Durant has scored 79 points on 28-for-40 shooting. He hit seven 3-pointers in the first meeting, a 122-96 Warriors rout Nov. 3 at Oracle Arena. Durant also had 12 rebounds Wednesday.