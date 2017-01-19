Julio Jones says sprained toe won't keep him out vs. Packers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons All-Pro receiver Julio Jones says a sprained toe won't keep him from playing in Sunday's NFC championship game against Green Bay.
Jones said he felt a "snag" in last week's win over Seattle and decided not to play the fourth quarter with Atlanta holding a big lead. He was inactive in Weeks 14 and 15 with a similar injury.
Jones didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Dan Quinn says the receiver will participate Friday on a limited basis, adding that he expects Jones to start Sunday.
In his first All-Pro season last year, Jones had the second-best season in NFL history with 136 catches and 1,871 yards receiving. He's second this year with 1,409 yards and fourth in yards per catch.
