Kilde leads final downhill training in Kitzbuehel

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde led the final training session Thursday ahead of the classic World Cup downhill on the Streif course.

The Norwegian timed 1 minute, 56.33 seconds to lead Hannes Reichelt of Austria, the 2014 winner, by 0.02. Norwegian teammate Kjetil Jansrud, who won two years ago, was 0.07 behind in third.

Steven Nyman, who posted the fastest time in Wednesday's first training, lost his right ski after straddling a gate and slid off course. American teammates Travis Ganong and Andrew Weibrecht also crashed after hitting gates but all appeared unhurt.

Klaus Brandner of Germany crashed into the safety netting and had to be airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.