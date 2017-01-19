Kings F Rudy Gay out for season with ruptured Achilles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay will need season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

The Kings said Thursday that an MRI confirmed that Gay had a full rupture of the tendon and will undergo surgery in the coming days. Gay got hurt in the third quarter Wednesday night against Indiana.

Gay is the second-leading scorer for the Kings, averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Sacramento entered the day in 11th place in the Western Conference, 1 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot.