Kings F Rudy Gay out for season with ruptured Achilles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay will need season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon.
The Kings said Thursday that an MRI confirmed that Gay had a full rupture of the tendon and will undergo surgery in the coming days. Gay got hurt in the third quarter Wednesday night against Indiana.
Gay is the second-leading scorer for the Kings, averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Sacramento entered the day in 11th place in the Western Conference, 1
Gay has a $14.7 million player option for next season.
