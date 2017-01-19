LA Rams confirm Wade Phillips hired as defensive co-ordinator
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Wade Phillips is the Los Angeles Rams' new defensive
A week after 30-year-old head coach Sean McVay said the 69-year-old Phillips would be joining him on the West Coast, their partnership finally was made official by the Rams, who are rebuilding after finishing 4-12 in their 13th consecutive non-winning season.
Phillips begins his 40th NFL season as a coach with the Rams, the 10th franchise to employ him. He was a head coach at Dallas, Buffalo and Denver, and he served as an interim head coach for New Orleans, Atlanta and the Houston Texans.
The son of famed coach Bum Phillips has been one of the NFL's top defensive minds for decades. He spent the past two years with the Broncos,
"Wade has seen it all in our league, and I believe that his wealth of knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to our entire coaching staff and players," McVay said in a statement. "Our
Phillips, who will turn 70 before the upcoming season begins, might seem to be an unlikely partner for McVay, who will be the youngest head coach in modern NFL history even after he turns 31 next week.
But they have a strong family connection: Phillips' son, Wes, was McVay's tight ends coach for the past three seasons in Washington.
Phillips and his wife also have personal reasons to be excited about a move to Southern California: His daughter, Tracy, works in Los Angeles as a dancer and choreographer.
Gregg Williams was Jeff Fisher's defensive
Phillips traditionally runs a 3-4
McVay's coaching staff is quietly taking shape one week after the Rams hired the former Washington offensive
The Rams are soon expected to announce the hiring of veteran offensive
Veteran NFL assistant Joe Barry is in line to become the Rams' assistant head coach and linebackers coach, and Bill Johnson is expected to be their defensive line coach. The team hasn't announced their hiring yet, either.
