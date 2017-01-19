New Zealand wins toss, bowls vs. Bangladesh in 2nd test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the second cricket test at Hagley Oval on Friday.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has taken over the captaincy of Bangladesh from Mushfiqur Rahim, who was unable to play because he was concussed by a bouncer in the first test at Wellington.

Bangladesh was forced to make four changes, mostly because of injuries. Tamim's regular opening partner, Imrul Kayes, was out with a leg injury and his place was taken by Soumya Sarkar. Nazmul Hossain will make his test debut, replacing Mominul Haque, and fast bowler Rubel Hossain replaced Subashis Roy.

Nurul Hasan will also make his debut, taking over from Mushfiqur as wicketkeeper.

New Zealand named the same lineup that won the first test at Wellington by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-test series.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.