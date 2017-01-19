NHL Capsules

DETROIT — Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in a shootout, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a comeback 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

The Red Wings rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits in the first period, and with 3:04 remaining in regulation, Gustav Nyquist scored to pull them into a tie.

In the shootout, Tuukka Rask and Petr Mrazek stopped the first shots they faced before Vanek scored for the Red Wings and Brad Marchand countered with a goal for the Bruins. Nielsen, who like Vanek joined the team last summer as a free agent, scored on the team's third attempt and Vatrano missed the net with a chance to extend the 1-on-1 duels.

JETS 6, COYOTES 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ondrej Pavelec made 30 saves in his season debut, and the Winnipeg Jets halted a four-game losing streak with goals from six players.

It was Pavelec's first NHL game this season after the veteran goalie was sent to the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose at the end of training camp. The 29-year-old Pavelec was recalled Tuesday to start instead of Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson, who each struggled during the team's winless skid (0-3-1).

Josh Morrissey, Blake Wheeler, Andrew Copp, Shawn Matthais, Jacob Trouba and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, who started a four-game homestand.

Arizona's Mike Smith stopped 29 of the 35 shots he faced before being replaced by Louis Domingue following Winnipeg's sixth goal midway through the third period.

PENGUINS 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Eric Fehr and Jake Guentzel scored in the second period to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Montreal Canadiens.

Defencemen Ian Cole and Olli Maatta also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its second game in a row after a three-game skid.

Sven Andrighetto scored for Montreal, which lost its second straight and has only two wins in its last six games.