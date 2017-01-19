Niederreiter, Wild dodge letdown with 4-3 win over Coyotes

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nino Niederreiter had two power-play goals and an assist, including the go-ahead score for the Minnesota Wild with 7:06 remaining in a 4-3 victory over Arizona on Thursday night after the Coyotes came back from a two-goal deficit.

With Shane Doan in the penalty box for hooking, Niederreiter knocked in a nifty redirect of Mikael Granlund's slap shot for the winner. Devan Dubnyk stopped 20 shots for the Wild, who are 18-2-2 in their last 22 games.

Louis Domingue made 21 saves for the Coyotes, who lost their fourth in a row and fell to 2-12-1 in their last 15 games starting with a 4-1 loss to Minnesota in Arizona on Dec. 17.

Eric Staal scored his team-leading 16th goal early in the first period for the Wild, before Britain-born rookie Brendan Perlini answered with his fourth score in the last six games for the Coyotes.

Chris Stewart's right-left deke to finish a breakaway with a backhand tap between Domingue's pads, a sequence started by Jason Pominville's second assist after a turnover by Oliver Ekman-Larsson, gave the Wild a 3-1 lead late in the second period before the Coyotes snapped back.

Jakob Chychrun's one-timer through traffic, set up by the first of two assists by Doan, was followed 30 seconds later by a post-scraping slap shot by Jamie McGinn that Dubnyk never saw after a post-faceoff loose puck.

The lapse was troubling for the Wild, who squandered 2-0 and 3-2 leads in a loss to New Jersey two days ago that upset coach Bruce Boudreau about "dumb things" done by his conference-leading team.

Two years and five days ago, Dubnyk's career was in a bit of a rut as the backup for the Coyotes behind Mike Smith and his $34 million contract when the Wild acquired him for a third-round draft pick. Dubnyk enjoyed an immediate renaissance with Minnesota, his fifth team in two seasons, and the Wild haven't had to worry about their net since then.

This wasn't one of his sharpest performances, though. Dubnyk, the NHL leader this season in goals-against average and save percentage, has given up three goals or more in five of his last eight turns.

Domingue, who relieved Smith in the third period the night before during a 6-3 loss in Winnipeg, won 2-1 here on Jan. 25, 2016, while the Wild were in the middle of their 1-11-2 meltdown that triggered the firing of coach Mike Yeo.

They've been slump-proof so far with Boudreau behind the bench, taking consecutive regulation losses only once all season: Nov. 1 against Buffalo and Nov. 5 at Colorado.

The second-worst-in-the-Western Conference Coyotes proved far more formidable than the standings suggested, on the last stop of their three-leg road trip and playing for the fifth time in seven days. They shuffled the lineup by sending right wing Anthony Duclair to the AHL and reintroducing right wing Ryan White, who missed the previous 11 games because of a lower-body injury. Center Peter Holland and defenceman Connor Murphy were scratched for the first time in more than a month.

NOTES: In 22 games since the start of December, the Wild have outscored opponents 83-52. ... The Wild played without defenceman Jonas Brodin (broken finger) for the first time this season, an injury that will sideline him for at least a month. Nate Prosser played in his place, and Mike Reilly was recalled from the AHL for depth. ... Coyotes centre and alternate captain Martin Hanzal missed a second straight game because of a family matter. ... Duclair, who had 20 goals and 44 points in 2015-16, his first full NHL season, has only three goals and nine points this season. ... The Wild are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games against the Coyotes since Jan. 9, 2014.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Arizona starts a five-game homestand Saturday night against Tampa Bay.