Oilers recall centre Anton Lander from AHL's Bakersfield

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have recalled centre Anton Lander from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

Lander, 25, has appeared in 20 games with the Oilers this season, registering four points (one goal, three assists), six penalty minutes and a plus-3 rating.

The six-foot, 186-pound centre has appeared in 16 games with the Condors this season, posting 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) and eight penalty minutes and leads the Condors with a plus-13 rating.