Oilers recall centre Anton Lander from AHL's Bakersfield
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have recalled centre Anton Lander from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.
Lander, 25, has appeared in 20 games with the Oilers this season, registering four points (one goal, three assists), six penalty minutes and a plus-3 rating.
The six-foot, 186-pound centre has appeared in 16 games with the Condors this season, posting 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) and eight penalty minutes and leads the Condors with a plus-13 rating.
The Sundsvall, Sweden native has appeared in 213 career NHL games, accumulating 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) and 56 penalty minutes.
