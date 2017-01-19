Phil Mickelson laments Chargers' move to LA
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LA QUINTA, Calif. — If more people in San Diego shared his passion for the Chargers, Phil Mickelson figures the NFL team wouldn't have bolted for Los Angeles.
"I just wish that all the people in San Diego loved them the way I do and fought a little harder to keep them, but I understand it," the golf star said Thursday after the first round of the CareerBuilding Challenge.
Mickelson grew up in San Diego and lives in the area.
"What's disappointing to me is that the city of San Diego didn't appreciate the value that they had," Mickelson said. "And it was obvious in their votes. So, I'm sad, but I don't blame them. I understand the way that the economics in the NFL works and the ticket sharing of 60/40
"When the vote came in ... it was disappointing. Because it, if it were me, on the other end, I would feel very unwanted. It's no fun being at a place you're not wanted."
Lefty shot a 4-under 68 at La Quinta Country Club in his return from two sports hernia surgeries. He will be back in San Diego next week for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Most Popular
-
Vancouver's palm trees thrive in chilly weather – here's why
-
Floating boardwalk coming to Halifax waterfront with Queen's Marque construction
-
Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour
-
Arlene Dickinson slams Kevin O’Leary for ‘total lack of empathy’