The Latest: Vandeweghe 1st player through to 4th round

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Latest from the Australian Open on Friday (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

American Coco Vandeweghe is the first woman through to the fourth round at Melbourne Park, defeating former semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Vandeweghe rallied from a break down in the third set and fought off four more break points at 4-all before closing out the match in 2 hours, 22 minutes. She reached the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time.

Vandeweghe's new doubles partner, Martina Hingis, cheered her on throughout the match. Afterward, the American joked that Hingis might scold her for playing "too long to be fresh for the doubles."

The American is ranked higher than Bouchard, but the Canadian has been playing well and aiming to get back to the fourth round at a major for the first time since 2015.

Vandeweghe next plays the winner between top-seeded Angelique Kerber and Kristyna Pliskova, who play later Friday.

___

11:15 a.m.

A rainy morning gave way to mostly cloudy skies on Friday as defending champion Angelique Kerber and top-seeded Andy Murray prepare for their third-round matches at the Australian Open.

Kerber was scheduled to play Kristyna Pliskova in a Rod Laver Arena match, while Murray, who injured his ankle in his second-round match, was set to play Sam Querrey at Hisense Arena.

Four-time champion Roger Federer, coming back from six months on the sidelines with a left knee injury, was set to play Tomas Berdych in a night match on Rod Laver. It will be the sternest test the 17-time major champion has faced since returning to tournament play.