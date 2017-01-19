Toronto Wolfpack land Air Transat as sponsor for their transatlantic travels

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack, who will be no strangers to transatlantic travel, have found their airline.

The new rugby league team, slated to begin play in the third tier of English rugby league in March, has announced a three-year sponsorship deal with Air Transat.

The agreement will see Air Transat as Toronto Wolfpack's official airline partner, with the airline providing round-trip flights for all visiting clubs. Air Transat will be also featured on the front and back of the Wolfpack home and away uniforms.