Trump appears to announce Jets owner as Britain ambassador
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump appears to have announced that billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will become the next ambassador to Britain.
Trump was speaking at a luncheon in Washington when he introduced a guest as "sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James."
Trump said, "Congratulations, Woody."
The appointment has not been formally announced, but Johnson is considered a
Johnson originally backed Trump rival Jeb Bush in the GOP primary.
Most Popular
-
Floating boardwalk coming to Halifax waterfront with Queen's Marque construction
-
Ontario police say girl who was subject of Amber Alert was not kidnapped
-
Cineplex to open movie theatre at IWK Health Centre in Halifax
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations