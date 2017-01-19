Veteran NFL assistant coach Frank Bush joins Dolphins staff
MIAMI — Veteran NFL assistant coach Frank Bush has been hired as assistant head coach and linebackers coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Darren Rizzi was promoted Thursday to associate head coach while remaining special teams
Bush has 32 years of NFL experience as a player, scout and coach. He spent the past four seasons as linebackers coach for the Rams.
Matt Burke , the Dolphins' linebackers coach in 2016, was promoted to defensive
Miami head coach Adam Gase has said he expects no other changes in his staff this
