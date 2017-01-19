Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Montreal 1

Winnipeg 6 Arizona 3

Detroit 6 Boston 5 (SO)

Edmonton 4 Florida 3 (OT)

San Jose 3 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Utica 3 St. John's 1

Milwaukee 4 Charlotte 3 (OT)

Rockford 1 Cleveland 0

WB-Scranton 5 Hershey 3

Albany 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)

Grand Rapids 3 Iowa 2 (OT)

Texas 4 Manitoba 3

Ontario 4 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Charlotte 107 Portland 85

Philadelphia 94 Toronto 89

Washington 104 Memphis 101

New York 117 Boston 106

Detroit 118 Atlanta 95

Houston 111 Milwaukee 92

New Orleans 118 Orlando 98

Indiana 106 Sacramento 100

Golden State 121 Oklahoma City 100

---

