Wednesday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 Montreal 1
Winnipeg 6 Arizona 3
Detroit 6 Boston 5 (SO)
Edmonton 4 Florida 3 (OT)
San Jose 3 Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Utica 3 St. John's 1
Milwaukee 4 Charlotte 3 (OT)
Rockford 1 Cleveland 0
WB-Scranton 5 Hershey 3
Albany 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)
Grand Rapids 3 Iowa 2 (OT)
Texas 4 Manitoba 3
Ontario 4 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 107 Portland 85
Philadelphia 94 Toronto 89
Washington 104 Memphis 101
New York 117 Boston 106
Detroit 118 Atlanta 95
Houston 111 Milwaukee 92
New Orleans 118 Orlando 98
Indiana 106 Sacramento 100
Golden State 121 Oklahoma City 100
---