WHL Roundup: Bondra, Harkins lead Cougars to 6-5 shootout win over Winterhawks

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Radovan Bondra and Jansen Harkins were the only scorers in the shootout as the Prince George Cougars slipped past the Portland Winterhawks 6-5 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Both Bondra and Harkins scored in regulation time for Prince George (33-12-2), while Brad Morrison had a goal and two assists. Brogan O'Brien and Colby McAuley chipped in as well. Nick McBride made 36 saves and turned away both skaters in the shootout for the win.

Ryan Hughes had a pair of goals for Portland (22-20-2), with Brad Ginnell, Alex Overhardt and Jake Gricius also finding the back of the net. Goalie Cole Kehler stopped 48 shots for the Winterhawks.

The Cougars were 1 for 6 on the power play and Portland was 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

Prince George has won five straight.

---

WARRIORS 3 ROCKETS 2 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Brayden Burke had the winner 3:05 into overtime as Moose Jaw edged the Rockets.

Matt Sozanski and Brett Howden scored in regulation time for the Warriors (27-12-7).

Nick Merkley and Calvin Thurkauf replied for Kelowna (26-16-4).

---

BLADES 5 TIGERS 3

SASKATOON — Braylon Shmyr and Jesse Shynkaruk had two goals apiece as the Blades topped Medicine Hat.

Logan Christensen had the eventual winner early in the second period for Saskatoon (18-22-6), which has won three straight.

James Hamblin scored on a penalty shot for the Tigers (30-14-1), while Kristians Rubins and Ryan Jevne added goals of their own.

---

HURRICANES 5 BRONCOS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Ryan Vandervlis struck twice, including the eventual winner, as the Hurricanes blew past Swift Current.

Jordy Bellerive and Zak Zborosky also scored as Lethbridge (25-15-7) reeled off four unanswered goals. Giorgio Estephan opened scoring in the first.

Conner Chaulk replied for the Broncos (25-14-8).

---

ICE 6 RAIDERS 3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Max Patterson had a pair of goals as Kootenay doubled up Prince Albert.

Peyton Krebs had the winner and three assists for the Ice (11-27-8), while Brett Davis, Noah Philp and Colton Kroeker rounded out the attack.

Zack Hayes, Adam Kadlec and Jordy Stallard supplied the offence for the Raiders (8-34-5).

---

HITMEN 4 REBELS 1

CALGARY — Matteo Gennaro had a hat trick as the Hitmen skated past Red Deer.

Jake Kryski also scored for Calgary (17-20-6).