African Cup: Ivory Coast has to fight for 2-2 with Congo

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Ivory Coast showed some heart to pick itself up twice in a 2-2 draw with Congo at the African Cup of Nations, with the defending champions avoiding defeat on Friday but still struggling in Gabon after starting with two draws.

Wilfried Bony equalized with a header from a corner after Neeskens Kebano put Congo ahead inside 10 minutes with a sweet first-time shot.

Congo responded two minutes after Bony's equalizer to lead again through Junior Kabananga, who was left completely unmarked in the 28th to head powerfully home.

Needing a goal, Ivory Coast captain Serey Die surged forward and his deflected shot in the 67th wrong-footed goalkeeper Ley Matampi and rolled past — and into the bottom right corner.

Die's goal and his passionate celebration roused his teammates and the champions finished stronger in Oyem after a sluggish start, with substitute Salomon Kalou's injury-time goal ruled out for offside when it appeared touch and go.

Kalou wagged his finger at the linesman to show what he thought of the decision.

Ivory Coast could drop down to third in Group C if results go against it later Friday, a scenario that will leave two of the pre-tournament favourites , the Ivorians and Algeria, out of the quarterfinal places heading into the final round of group games.

That will be extra-frustrating for Ivory Coast considering Kalou's disallowed goal and a couple of other good late chances, including a clever back-heel from a corner by Serge Aurier that nearly fooled Matampi.

Coach Michel Dussuyer was content for his team to be cautious in a 0-0 draw with Togo to start its title defence in the oppressive heat of Oyem, but Ivory Coast was shaken into action on Friday by Congo's lively start.

Kebano's strike came out of nowhere as he sent a shot across goal and into the far corner. Bony held off the defenders to force the equalizer from the set-piece 16 minutes later.

Congo is no underdog at the African Cup these days after finishing third last time in Equatorial Guinea, yet Ivory Coast was expected to win this game even before the Congolese had two important defenders, including captain Gabriel Zakuani, ruled out with injury.

Congo likes to play at breakneck speed and was quickly ahead for a second time when a cross was swung over to the back post and Kabananga, with marker Aurier nowhere to be seen, had plenty of time to score.